Iowa student says he thought shooting was ‘prank’ at Perry High School

An Iowa student said he initially thought a shooting at Perry High School on Thursday, 4 January, was a "prank."

The pupil, named Carlos, told NBC News he was outside the building when he heard bangs and saw children running for safety.

"One of our teachers started screaming at us and that's how we knew it was serious," he added.

One student died and five others were injured after a 17-year-old student opened fire on Thursday morning, around 7:37am local time.