White House addresses ‘senseless’ Iowa school shooting: ‘When will enough be enough?’

Karine Jean-Pierre addressed Thursday morning’s school shooting in Iowa during her White House press conference.

She described the incident at Perry High School - located 40 miles northwest of the state capital Des Moines - as “tragic” and “senseless”.

The Dallas County sheriff said there were ‘multiple’ gunshot victims found at the school and the suspect has reportedly died.

“We’re just a couple of days into the new year and we’re talking about another shooting, and that is heart-wrenching and that is heart-breaking,” Ms Jean-Pierre told reporters.

“When will enough be enough?”