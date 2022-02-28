Pfizer vaccine much less successful at stopping Covid infections in young children, data shows
‘In the Omicron era, the effectiveness against cases of BNT162b2 declined rapidly for children, particularly those 5-11 years,’ a new study says
Pfizer’s Covid vaccine is far less successful at blocking infections in young children than in adults and adolescents, a new study shows.
According to a set of New York State data published on medRxiv, the Pfizer shot provided almost no protection against contracting the coronavirus in children aged five to 11. The vaccine was effective, however, at preventing severe illness and hospitalization in that age group.
“In the Omicron era, the effectiveness against cases of BNT162b2 declined rapidly for children, particularly those 5-11 years,” the study says. “However, vaccination of children 5-11 years was protective against severe disease and is recommended.”
Experts say its reduced ability to stop infection may be due to the lower dose used for children, which is one third the amount administered to teenagers and adults.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies