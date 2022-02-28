Pfizer’s Covid vaccine is far less successful at blocking infections in young children than in adults and adolescents, a new study shows.

According to a set of New York State data published on medRxiv, the Pfizer shot provided almost no protection against contracting the coronavirus in children aged five to 11. The vaccine was effective, however, at preventing severe illness and hospitalization in that age group.

“In the Omicron era, the effectiveness against cases of BNT162b2 declined rapidly for children, particularly those 5-11 years,” the study says. “However, vaccination of children 5-11 years was protective against severe disease and is recommended.”

Experts say its reduced ability to stop infection may be due to the lower dose used for children, which is one third the amount administered to teenagers and adults.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow