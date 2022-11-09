Jump to content

Pieper Lewis: Teen who killed her alleged rapist and escaped Iowa jail is back in custody

Lewis, now 18, was booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday night

Andrea Blanco
Wednesday 09 November 2022 15:50
Comments
<p>Pieper Lewis </p>

Pieper Lewis

An Iowa teen who killed her alleged rapist at age 15 is back in custody after escaping from a residential corrections facility.

Pieper Lewis, now 18, was booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday night, local news station KCCI reported. On Friday, Lewis had “walked away from the Fresh Start Women’s Center” after cleaving her electronic monitoring tracking device, the Department of Corrections, told CNN.

Lewis pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and wilfully injuring her alleged rapist Zachary Brooks in a fit of rage in June 2020.

Then 15 years old, Lewis ran away from an abusive household and ended up living in the streets of a dangerous apartment complex in Des Moines with a man who sold her for drugs. She was given shelter by a man, Christopher Brown, who claimed to be her boyfriend but forced her to have sex with other men for money.

The same year, Mr Brown dropped her at the apartment of Brooks, who forced her to drink alcohol, gave her intoxicating substances and raped her at least 30 times, her lawyers said in court.

