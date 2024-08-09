Brazil plane crash latest: Dozens feared dead near Sao Paulo after passenger plane crashes in fiery wreck
The VoePass flight 2283 was carrying 58 passengers and four crew members
A plane carrying 62 people has crashed near Brazil’s Sao Paulo state on Friday afternoon.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said it “appears” all passengers are dead.
“I would like everyone to stand up so that we can observe a minute of silence because a plane has just crashed in the city of Vinhedo, in São Paulo, with 58 passengers and 4 crew members and it appears they all died,” Silva said in an address.
The ATR-72 plane had taken off from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, on its way to Guarulhos, near Sao Paulo. The plane crashed in Vinhedo, 50 miles northwest of Sao Paulo city.
Brazilian television network GloboNews showed video footage of what appears to be the plane plunging down into a nosedive. It then disappeared behind a cluster of trees, before a large plume of black smoke erupted into the air.
Later footage showed a large area on fire and smoke rising from the plane.
Plane lost signal just before crash
VoePass flight 2283 lost signal at 1:30 pm local time shortly before crashing, flight data reveals.
Footage of the crash shows the plane falling vertically, spiraling as it fell. Video also shows a large area on fire and smoke billowing from the plane after the crash.
The plane hit multiple houses, Brazil’s Civil Defense told CNN.
Brazilian president addresses nation
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva addressed his country on Friday, telling residents it “appears” at 62 passengers and crew members aboard VoePass flight 2283.
“I would like everyone to stand up so that we can observe a minute of silence because a plane has just crashed in the city of Vinhedo, in São Paulo, with 58 passengers and 4 crew members and it appears they all died,” Silva said.
Vinhedo is 50 miles northwest of Sao Paulo city.
