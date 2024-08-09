✕ Close Plane spirals out of sky crashing into Brazil hillside

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A plane carrying 62 people has crashed near Brazil’s Sao Paulo state on Friday afternoon.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said it “appears” all passengers are dead.

“I would like everyone to stand up so that we can observe a minute of silence because a plane has just crashed in the city of Vinhedo, in São Paulo, with 58 passengers and 4 crew members and it appears they all died,” Silva said in an address.

The ATR-72 plane had taken off from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, on its way to Guarulhos, near Sao Paulo. The plane crashed in Vinhedo, 50 miles northwest of Sao Paulo city.

Brazilian television network GloboNews showed video footage of what appears to be the plane plunging down into a nosedive. It then disappeared behind a cluster of trees, before a large plume of black smoke erupted into the air.

The plane hit multiple houses, Brazil’s Civil Defense told CNN.

Later footage showed a large area on fire and smoke rising from the plane.