Two planes collide in midair at California airport causing ‘multiple fatalities’

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two planes collided in midair at a California airport causing ‘multiple fatalities’, according to officials.

The accident took place on Thursday afternoon at the Watsonville Municipal Airport in Watsonville, California, which is an agricultural area 50 miles south of San Jose, say authorities.

Both aircraft were attempting to land when they collided, according to reports.

“Multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport after 2 planes attempting to land collided. We have reports of multiple fatalities,” stated the City of Watsonville Twitter account.

The city added that an “Investigation is underway.”

The Federal Aviation Administration says that a single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 “collided while the pilots were on their final approaches.”

Officials say that one person was onboard the Cessna 152 and two were in the Cessna 340, but it did not clarify their conditions.

Two planes crash at airport in Watsonville, California. (KGO)

One of the planes appears to have crashed into a hanger at the airport, while the other could be seen in news video in a nearby field.

The FAA said that nobody on the ground was injured.

(KGO)

Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have launched probes into the accident.