Two planes collide in midair at California airport causing ‘multiple fatalities’
One person was onboard a Cessna 152 and two were in a Cessna 340, say officials
Two planes collided in midair at a California airport causing ‘multiple fatalities’, according to officials.
The accident took place on Thursday afternoon at the Watsonville Municipal Airport in Watsonville, California, which is an agricultural area 50 miles south of San Jose, say authorities.
Both aircraft were attempting to land when they collided, according to reports.
“Multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport after 2 planes attempting to land collided. We have reports of multiple fatalities,” stated the City of Watsonville Twitter account.
The city added that an “Investigation is underway.”
The Federal Aviation Administration says that a single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 “collided while the pilots were on their final approaches.”
Officials say that one person was onboard the Cessna 152 and two were in the Cessna 340, but it did not clarify their conditions.
One of the planes appears to have crashed into a hanger at the airport, while the other could be seen in news video in a nearby field.
The FAA said that nobody on the ground was injured.
Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have launched probes into the accident.
