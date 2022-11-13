Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two of the six flight crew members killed after a vintage World War II bomber and fighter were involved in a midair collision at a Dallas airshow have been named.

The Allied Pilots Association, the union that represents American Airlines pilots, identified two retired pilots and former union members among the victims.

The union said that Terry Barker and Len Root were among the crew on the B-17 Flying Fortress that was involved in the crash with the Bell P-63 Kingcobra on Saturday.

“Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and colleagues past and present,” the union said in a statement.

The APA is also offering professional counselling services at their headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.

The accident between the historic planes occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas event at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon.

“According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday’s Wings over Dallas air show incident,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted on Sunday.

In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP)

The Commemorative Air Force said on Saturday that there were five crew members on the B-17 and one onboard the P-63. No paying customers were onboard the Houston-based plane at the time.

Hank Coates, president and CEO of the Commemorative Air Force, a group which preserves and maintains vintage military aircraft, said that the planes were “normally crewed.”

Debris from two planes that crashed (AP)

“I cannot release the number of people in the manifest or the names on the manifest until I’m released to do so by the NTSB,” he told reporters.

The B-17 was part of the group’s “Texas Raiders” collection and was based near Houston, Texas. It was one of only 45 remaining examples of the plane, of which only nine are airworthy.

We are saddened to report that former APA members CA Terry Barker and CA Len Root were among the crewmembers lost on B-17 Flying Fortress during the Wings Over Dallas airshow today. Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and colleagues past and present. — Allied Pilots (@AlliedPilots) November 13, 2022

The P-63 was one of 14 remaining examples, only four of which in the US are airworthy.

Mr Coates said that the group’s pilots were airline pilots, retired airline pilots or retired military pilots.

First responders and others at the scene (AP)

“The maneuvers that they (the aircraft) were going through were not dynamic at all,” he said.

“This is not about the aircraft. It’s just not. I can tell you the aircraft are great aircraft, they’re safe. They’re very well-maintained.

“The pilots are very well-trained. So it’s difficult for me to talk about it, because I know all these people, these are family, and they’re good friends.”

No one on the ground was injured in the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration was leading the investigation into the air show crash on Saturday, but it will be handed over to the National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB team of technical experts is set to arrive in Dallas on Sunday, the agency said.

B-17 bomber and Bell P-63 Kingcobra involved in fatal crash that killed six at Texas airshow (AP/Commemorative Airforce)

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted about his shock at the accident on Saturday.

“As many of you have now seen, we have had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an airshow. Many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time.”

Earlier he called videos of the crash “heartbreaking.”

“Say a prayer for the souls who took to the sky to entertain and educate our families today,” he tweeted.

The event was scheduled to run through Sunday but has been cancelled.