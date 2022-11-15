Plane carrying three people, 56 rescue dogs crashes on Wisconsin golf course

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A plane carrying three people and 56 rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed Tuesday morning on a golf course outside Milwakuee. None of the human passengers are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

The plane was en route from New Orleans to Waukesha to deliver the dogs to the city’s animal welfare society when it apparently lost one of its engines as it approached its destination. According to reporting from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, the plane crashed onto the course at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee, hit a patch of trees, and eventually skidded to a stop in the snow.

A number of the dogs sustained injuries, but their conditions are not yet known. Officials from the animal welfare society arrived at the course shortly after the crash to help treat the dogs, a number of whom have since been transported to the welfare society’s building.

Golf club staff were among the first responders to the crash, assisting those on board and working with the emergency responders who arrived shortly thereafter.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently assessing the crash, the cause of which is not yet known.