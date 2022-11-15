Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Plane carrying three people, 56 rescue dogs crashes on Wisconsin golf course

The three human passengers are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries

Abe Asher
Tuesday 15 November 2022 19:54
Comments
Rescuers form human chain to save passengers after plane crashes into lake in Tanzania

A plane carrying three people and 56 rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed Tuesday morning on a golf course outside Milwakuee. None of the human passengers are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

The plane was en route from New Orleans to Waukesha to deliver the dogs to the city’s animal welfare society when it apparently lost one of its engines as it approached its destination. According to reporting from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, the plane crashed onto the course at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee, hit a patch of trees, and eventually skidded to a stop in the snow.

A number of the dogs sustained injuries, but their conditions are not yet known. Officials from the animal welfare society arrived at the course shortly after the crash to help treat the dogs, a number of whom have since been transported to the welfare society’s building.

Recommended

Golf club staff were among the first responders to the crash, assisting those on board and working with the emergency responders who arrived shortly thereafter.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently assessing the crash, the cause of which is not yet known.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in