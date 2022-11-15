Plane carrying three people, 56 rescue dogs crashes on Wisconsin golf course

A plane carrying three people and 56 rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed Tuesday morning on a golf course outside Milwakuee. None of the human passengers are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.
The plane was en route from New Orleans to Waukesha to deliver the dogs to the city’s animal welfare society when it apparently lost one of its engines as it approached its destination. According to reporting from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, the plane crashed onto the course at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee, hit a patch of trees, and eventually skidded to a stop in the snow.
A number of the dogs sustained injuries, but their conditions are not yet known. Officials from the animal welfare society arrived at the course shortly after the crash to help treat the dogs, a number of whom have since been transported to the welfare society’s building.
Golf club staff were among the first responders to the crash, assisting those on board and working with the emergency responders who arrived shortly thereafter.
The Federal Aviation Administration is currently assessing the crash, the cause of which is not yet known.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies