Two dead after aircraft crashes into lake on Arizona-Utah border

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people are dead and five more injured after a small aircraft crashed into a lake on the border between Arizona and Utah on Saturday, authorities say.

The pilot of the Cessna 207 reported an engine problem the plane plunged into Lake Powell National Park near the small Arizona city of Page, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Breaking more to come