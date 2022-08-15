Two dead after aircraft crashes into lake on Arizona-Utah border
The Federal Aviation Administration investigating cause of crash at Lake Powell National Park
Two people are dead and five more injured after a small aircraft crashed into a lake on the border between Arizona and Utah on Saturday, authorities say.
The pilot of the Cessna 207 reported an engine problem the plane plunged into Lake Powell National Park near the small Arizona city of Page, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
