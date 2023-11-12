Five US service members killed in aircraft ‘mishap’ in Europe
Plane was conducting a ‘routine air refueling mission’ when it crashed, officials say
Five US service members were killed after their aircraft suffered a “mishap” during a training exercise and crashed into the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Friday night, officials say.
The aircraft had been on a “routine air refueling mission” when it plunged into the water killing all five crew members on board, the US Eastern Command said in a statement.
A search and rescue mission launched by nearby US military aircraft and ships recovered the members’ bodies, officials said. Their identities will be released once next of kin have been notified.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen,” the Eastern Command statement said. “An investigation into the crash is underway.”
US forces in the Eastern Mediterranean had been on high alert due to escalating tensions over the Israeli invasion of Gaza, but officials stressed the deaths were not the result of hostile activity.
