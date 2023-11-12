Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Five US service members killed in aircraft ‘mishap’ in Europe

Plane was conducting a ‘routine air refueling mission’ when it crashed, officials say

Bevan Hurley
Sunday 12 November 2023 17:41
Comments
<p>Five service members from the U.S. European Command were killed after their aircraft crashed into the Mediterranean Sea </p>

Five service members from the U.S. European Command were killed after their aircraft crashed into the Mediterranean Sea

(Associated Press)

Five US service members were killed after their aircraft suffered a “mishap” during a training exercise and crashed into the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Friday night, officials say.

The aircraft had been on a “routine air refueling mission” when it plunged into the water killing all five crew members on board, the US Eastern Command said in a statement.

A search and rescue mission launched by nearby US military aircraft and ships recovered the members’ bodies, officials said. Their identities will be released once next of kin have been notified.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen,” the Eastern Command statement said. “An investigation into the crash is underway.”

US forces in the Eastern Mediterranean had been on high alert due to escalating tensions over the Israeli invasion of Gaza, but officials stressed the deaths were not the result of hostile activity.

Breaking more to come

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in