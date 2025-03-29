Plane crash in Minnesota leaves home engulfed in flames

A Minnesota home was engulfed in flames after a small aircraft crashed into it on Saturday.
Dramatic footage shared online showed the property, in the residential area ofBrooklyn Park, near to Minneapolis, ablaze. Residents were advised by emergency responders to step back as black plumes of smoke rose into the sky.
In a statement posted online, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a SOCATA TBM7 aircraft had crashed just before 12.30 p.m. local time.
"We do not yet know how many people were on board," the FAA said.
The plane had departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was headed to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis, the agency added.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will continue to investigate the crash.
More follows ...
