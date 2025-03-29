Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Passenger flight and Air Force jets in near-miss at DC airport

The FAA is currently investigating the incident

Ap Correspondent
Saturday 29 March 2025 13:15 GMT
The air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is pictured, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is pictured, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A near-miss between a Delta Air Lines passenger jet and a formation of US Air Force training jets over Washington DC has prompted an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon as Delta Flight 2983, an Airbus A319 carrying 131 passengers and five crew members, prepared for takeoff from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Simultaneously, four Air Force T-38 Talon supersonic jet trainers were approaching the airport for a scheduled flyover of Arlington National Cemetery.

As the Delta flight received takeoff clearance at approximately 3:15 pm, an onboard alert warned the pilots of another aircraft in close proximity. Air traffic controllers immediately intervened, issuing instructions to both the Delta flight and the military jets to alter their courses and avert a potential collision.

The Delta flight, which had left the gate at 2:55pm and was due to arrive in Minneapolis-St. Paul at 4:36pm local time, followed the controllers' instructions and diverted from its original flight path. No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew.

The Air Force T-38 Talon, a twin-engine supersonic jet trainer, is used by various agencies, including NASA, for pilot training and other roles.

The FAA is currently investigating the incident to determine the cause of the near-miss and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

A piece of wreckage is lifted from the water onto a salvage vessel near the site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Feb. 4, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
A piece of wreckage is lifted from the water onto a salvage vessel near the site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Feb. 4, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The incident took place at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the scene of an air tragedy earlier this year. A total of 67 people were killed when a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter operated by three soldiers collided with American Eagle Flight 5342 as it descended into Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia around 9 pm.

The plane was en route from Wichita, Kansas with 64 people on board.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in