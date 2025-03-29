Passenger flight and Air Force jets in near-miss at DC airport
The FAA is currently investigating the incident
A near-miss between a Delta Air Lines passenger jet and a formation of US Air Force training jets over Washington DC has prompted an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The incident occurred on Friday afternoon as Delta Flight 2983, an Airbus A319 carrying 131 passengers and five crew members, prepared for takeoff from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul.
Simultaneously, four Air Force T-38 Talon supersonic jet trainers were approaching the airport for a scheduled flyover of Arlington National Cemetery.
As the Delta flight received takeoff clearance at approximately 3:15 pm, an onboard alert warned the pilots of another aircraft in close proximity. Air traffic controllers immediately intervened, issuing instructions to both the Delta flight and the military jets to alter their courses and avert a potential collision.
The Delta flight, which had left the gate at 2:55pm and was due to arrive in Minneapolis-St. Paul at 4:36pm local time, followed the controllers' instructions and diverted from its original flight path. No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew.
The Air Force T-38 Talon, a twin-engine supersonic jet trainer, is used by various agencies, including NASA, for pilot training and other roles.
The FAA is currently investigating the incident to determine the cause of the near-miss and prevent similar occurrences in the future.
The incident took place at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the scene of an air tragedy earlier this year. A total of 67 people were killed when a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter operated by three soldiers collided with American Eagle Flight 5342 as it descended into Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia around 9 pm.
The plane was en route from Wichita, Kansas with 64 people on board.