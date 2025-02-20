Outrage at Delta’s ‘crazy’ compensation offer for Toronto plane crash passengers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Delta Air Lines has offered to pay passengers on board the regional flight that crashed and flipped in Toronto $30,000 (£23,800) each in compensation with “no strings attached”.

On Monday (17 February), flight 4819 slammed into the tarmac and onto its roof while attempting to land at Toronto Pearson International Airport, injuring 21 passengers, including one child.

Passengers were left dangling from the cabin, “upside-down, hanging from our seat belts”.

Pete Koukov told the Today show on Tuesday: “The wheels touched down and then all of a sudden … I just remember being fully sideways."

Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant confirmed in an email on Wednesday (19 February) that the unconditional $30,000 payment comes with “no strings attached and does not affect rights” or impact any legal claims.

The flight from Minneapolis, Minnesota, operated by Delta subsidiary Endeavor Air, made the calamitous landing around 2.45pm.

All 80 people onboard – 76 passengers and four crew members – were evacuated from the aircraft, said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Twenty-one passengers were transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Wednesday, all but one of the hospitalised passengers have been discharged.

If all 76 passengers accept the compensation offer, the airline will pay almost $2.3m (£1.8m) in compensation.

Footage from the aftermath of the crash shows the overturned Bombardier CRJ-900 jet upside down on the runway, with snow seen on the ground.

Social media users have called the $30,000 payment “crazy” and said the sum is “missing at least three zeros”.

"This is CRAZY! The LEAST they could do is $200,000," said a reply on X/Twitter.

One user wrote: “Delta is only offering $30,000 per passenger to those almost killed on the Toronto flight. I hate regulation and government oversight, but the airline industry is abusive to its customers.”

Another shocked commenter added: “30K for a flight that FLIPPED OVER when u almost had me on a one-way flight to heaven???”

Several advised passengers “do not accept the money”.

“If you are on a plane that flips upside down, and the airline offers you $30,000 THE NEXT DAY, hire a lawyer and do not accept the money!!!!!!!!!”, said one tweet.

The aircraft was flying in the wake of a snowstorm amid wind gusts over 40mph however, the exact cause of the crash is currently unclear.

An investigation into the incident by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the US National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA is ongoing.

The damaged jet was removed from the Toronto Pearson International Airport runway on Wednesday evening.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said: “Our Endeavor crew performed heroically, but also as expected.

“The reality is that safety is embedded into our system.”

He added: “We’re a very competitive industry across the U.S. airlines, but there’s one thing we do not compete on, and that’s safety.”

