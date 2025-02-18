New video shows the terrifying moment a Delta flight landing in Toronto flips over and bursts into flames.

The footage, filmed by another pilot on the runway in Canada, reveals more details of how the aircraft crashed and how all 80 people on board survived.

Delta flight 4819 from Minneapolis-St Paul touched down at 2.15pm local time on Monday.

It is not yet known why the CRJ900 twin-jet flipped over.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation.

18 people sustained injuries, three of which required hospitalization.