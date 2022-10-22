Jump to content

Plane crashes into New Hampshire apartment building, killing everyone onboard

The number of passengers in the single-engine Beechcraft Sierra plane has yet to be disclosed

Megan Sheets
Saturday 22 October 2022 15:55
Comments
<p>Smoke engulfs a New Hampshire apartment complex after a small plane crashed on 21 October</p>

Smoke engulfs a New Hampshire apartment complex after a small plane crashed on 21 October

(NBC10 Boston)

Everyone onboard a small plane was killed when it crashed into an apartment building in New Hampshire.

The fiery crash described by officials as an accident occurred just beofre 7pm Friday near an airport in Keene, about 70 miles northwest of Boston.

The number of passengers in the single-engine Beechcraft Sierra plane has yet to be disclosed, but authorities said there were no survivors.

Keene Police Captain Steve Tenney told NBC10 Boston that it was not clear how many people were onboard.

No one on the ground in the multifamily building was killed or injured as the building went up in flames.

“At this time, we don’t know about the occupants of the plane, how many there are,” Mr Tenney said.

“We can confirm that there was a plane into the building and that no one in the house itself were injured, so there were no ground injuries, there were no transports.”

In a Facebook post, the city of Keene wrote: “The FAA has been notified. Additional details will be shared as they become available.”

Authorities were expected to give an update on the investigation on Saturday morning.

Scott Gauthier, who lives in the building, described hearing a loud noise and feeling the impact in an interview with NBC10.

“The whole building shook and then my mother went out to check on what was going on and she started screaming, ‘Get out of the house,’” he said.

“By the time I got out the whole back barn was already in flames. You could feel the flames of the building like you were standing next to a bonfire”.

