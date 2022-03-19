All four people who were onboard a US military aircraft that crashed in Norway on Friday have died, local police said on Saturday.

The MV-22B Osprey aircraft, which belongs to the US Marine Corps, was taking part in a military exercise called Cold Response when it went down in a remote mountainous region of northern Norway.

Rescue services reached the crash site by land early on Saturday after helicopters were unable to land due to poorweather conditions.

Ivar Bo Nilsson, of Nordland police, said: “It is regrettably confirmed that all four on board the plane have perished.”

They were all believed to be from the US, police added.

An investigation has been launched into the crash but it has been hampered by bad weather.

Around 30,000 troops from 27 countries are involved in Cold Response, an exercise designed to prepare Nato member countries for the defence of Norway.

Reports of the crash surfaced late on Friday, with the Norwegian military saying the plane crashed due to bad weather in a “rugged area”.

More follows...