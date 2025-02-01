Plane crashes in 'high traffic' area near Philadelphia mall
A jet plane has crashed near a mall in Philadelphia, with multiple casualties reported, according to multiple law enforcement sources.
Harrowing footage of the incident, from multiple angles showed an enormous explosion after a Learjet 55 came down in a residential neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia.
Eyewitnesses described how the sky was “lit up” by the explosion.
According to the FAA, the plane departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri with at least two people on board when it went down.
Two people were on board.
The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates.
The incident comes as the organization continues to investigate the deadly collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter in Washington D.C.
More follows ...
