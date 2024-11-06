Five killed as small jet crashes moments after take-off in Phoenix
Four passengers on the plane and one person on the ground were killed
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A small jet has crashed moments after take-off in Phoenix, killing five people, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The Honda HA-420 aircraft took off at around 4.40pm on Tuesday from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa.
Minutes later, the FAA said it struck a vehicle outside the airport and caught fire.
Five people were on board the aircraft at the time. Four died while one – a flight crew member – survived after suffering serious injuries, the FAA preliminary accident report said.
A fifth victim, who was on the ground when the plane went down, also died.
Video captured what appeared to be a wreckage in flames on a road near the airport, reported the Associated Press.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown with an investigation involving the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board and Mesa authorities now underway.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments