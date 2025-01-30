Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The fatal plane crash that has left a number of Americans dead has become the second to rock the figure skating world after the entire US team were killed in the 1960s.

The American Airlines passenger jet collided mid-air into an Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday evening, plunging into the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, DC.

There were 60 passengers and four crew members on the plane, which was discovered upside down in three sections in waist-deep water, while three soldiers were aboard a training flight on the helicopter, the wreckage of which was also found.

The tragedy at around 9pm has prompted a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby river, although US president Donald Trump said there are no survivors, with at least 28 bodies bodies recovered from the water so far.

US Figure Skating said athletes, coaches and family members were returning from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

The Skating Club of Boston in Norwood, Massachusetts, later confirmed that six of its members were on board the doomed flight, including two teenage skaters, two coaches and two parents. “This will have long reaching impacts for our community,” visibly emotional Doug Zeghibe, chief executive at the Skating Club of Boston, said.

open image in gallery The US figure skating team before boarding the Sabena Flight 548 on 15 February, 1961 ( AFP via Getty Images )

This is the second time a plane crash has rocked the “close-knit family” of figure skating in the US.

Almost 64 years ago, on February 15 1961, a Boeing 707 travelling from New York to the skating world championships in Czechoslovakia crashed on approach in Brussels, Belgium, killing all 72 people aboard.

That included all 18 members of the American team heading to the world championships, along with 16 family members, coaches and skating officials that were on their way to support them in Prague.

The Guardian reported at the time that the 16-year-old winner of the North American ladies’ singles figure skating title was among the dead, having been crowned only three days before the tragedy. Her 20-year-old sister Maribel and their mother Mrs Maribel Vinson Owen – who was the 1937 winner of the same title as her younger daughter and had held nine national championships – were also among those killed, according to the newspaper.

The world championships were cancelled that year out of respect for the American team killed in the crash.

open image in gallery Washington, DC police help investigate near the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River on Thursday ( Getty Images )

However, the European championships taking place this week in Tallinn, Estonia, were expected to continue as scheduled.

Choking back tears at times during a press conference on Thursday, Mr Zeghibe said 16-year-old Spencer Lane and Jinna Han, along with their mothers Molly Lane and Jin Han, died on board the flight.

“Spencer, in the best way possible, was a crazy kid,” Mr Zeghibe said. “Highly talented, has not been skating that long and has been rocketing to the top of the sport. Very fun, very cerebral.”

“Jinna, just a wonderful kid. A great athlete, great competitor. Loved by all,” he said.

Zeghibe said their moms were “dedicated” and always “made sacrifices.”

open image in gallery The scene of the plane crash of the Sabena Flight 548 on February 15, 1961 near Brussels ( AFP via Getty Images )

Two of those killed were Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who were well-known Russian skaters but have been coaching at the Skating Club of Boston since 2017. Their son recently finished fourth at the US Figure Skating Championships.

Inna Volyanskaya, a former skater who competed for the Soviet Union, is also reported to have been on board the plane, Russian state news agency TASS reported. She is a coach at the Washington figure skating club, according to its website.

The International Skating Union (ISU) said it was “deeply shocked by the tragic accident”.

The global governing body said in a statement: "We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board. Figure skating is more than a sport – it's a close-knit family – and we stand together. We remain in close contact with US Figure Skating and offer our full support during this incredibly difficult time."

More than 180 athletes competed in the 20-26 January championships in Kansas, US Figure Skating said. The development camp was held on 27-28 January for nearly 150 up-and-coming skaters across performance levels, its website said.

open image in gallery The American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided in midair with a military helicopter while approaching the airport on Wednesday evening ( Getty Images )

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts," it said in a statement.

An investigation has been launched into Wednesday’s crash.

"I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport,” President Donald Trump said. “May God Bless their souls.”

American Airlines said in a statement: “If you believe you may have loved ones on board Flight 5342, call American Airlines at 800-679-8215. Those calling from outside the U.S. can visit news.aa.com for additional phone numbers. Family members in Canada, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands can call 800-679-8215 directly.”

The last fatal crash involving a US commercial airline occurred in 2009 in New York, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Everyone aboard the Bombardier DHC-8 propeller plane was killed, including 45 passengers, 2 pilots and 2 flight attendants. Another person on the ground also died, bringing the total death toll to 50. An investigation determined that the captain accidentally caused the plane to stall as it approached the airport in Buffalo.