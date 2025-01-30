CCTV appeared to show the moment an American Airlines regional jet carrying 64 people collided mid-air with an Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington DC on Wednesday evening (29 January).

Federal officials said both aircraft crashed down into the Potomac River.

All 67 people on board both aircraft are feared dead, Kansas senator Roger Marshall said.

Footage from a CCTV camera appeared to show two sets of aircraft in the air before a bright flash of light.

President Donald Trump said in a statement: "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls.”