Trump says deadly Washington DC plane crash 'should have been prevented’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has questioned the actions of both the helicopter crew and air traffic controllers prior to a deadly mid-air collision on Wednesday night outside Reagan Washington National Airport.

The crash involved an American Airlines aircraft carrying 64 passengers and crew and a US Army Black Hawk chopper carrying three people. All those on board are feared dead, though officials said they would not be able to provide confirmation on the status of rescue efforts until Thursday morning.

Mr Trump said he has been briefed on the “terrible accident” in a brief official statement offering prayers for those on board.

But he then took to his Truth Social platform to speculate about what caused the crash.

"The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn,” Mr Trump said in his first remarks on Truth Social.

He said the crash could have been prevented. “Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!,” the US president said.

The American Airlines flight originated from Kansas, and while officials have not yet confirmed any deaths in the incident saying an update on the rescue effort would be provided in the morning, US senator Roger Marshall of Kansas suggested that all on board both aircraft had died.

“It’s really hard when you lose probably over 60 Kansans simultaneously,” he said at a news conference at Reagan airport.

"When one person dies, it's a tragedy, but when many, many, many people die, it's an unbearable sorrow," the senator said. "It's a heartbreak beyond measure."

Russian figure skaters and coaches Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were also aboard the American Airlines plane, a source told the Russian state-run TASS news agency.

The collision occurred as the passenger jet en route from Wichita, Kansas was on approach to land at Reagan airport. Helicopter crew were reportedly aware of the plane’s movement, according to the radio communications between the air traffic control tower and the Black Hawk.

The Pentagon has launched an immediate investigation into the mid-air collision.