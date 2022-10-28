Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Small plane almost flipped over by severe turbulence

Aero Commander plane was 3,000ft over Ohio when it hit extreme conditions

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 28 October 2022 18:45
Comments

Related video: Airplanes and turbulence: How worried should you be?

A pilot hit such severe turbulence in the skies over Ohio that the small plane he was flying almost flipped over, according to authorities.

The National Weather Service said that the pilot in the Aero Commander plane encountered extremely bumpy conditions over the southeast part of the state on Wednesday morning.

The “severe” rating is the third of four levels of turbulence severity and can cause pilots to lose control of the aircraft, says the NWS Aviation Weather Center.

“We don’t see pilot reports like this every day: ‘PILOT SAID ALMOST FLIPPED OVER,’” the NWS AWC tweeted.

The post also included a map of the Midwest region where the turbulence took place. The plane was at around 3,000ft near the eastern Indiana border when the incident happened.

Recommended

“When pilots encounter bad flying conditions, they often send out reports to let other pilots know what to expect,” the NWS AWC said in response to one response.

“This pilot reported severe turbulence and added a remark to describe how bad it was. It caught our attention because it was very unusual.”

Jonathan Leffler, AWC Chief of Domestic Operations Branch, told Newsweek that the plane in question was a small private aircraft.

“Small aircraft are more susceptible to changes in windspeed versus industry-type aircraft,” he said.

“They will feel turbulence more when flying than in larger aircraft like a Boeing 737 or even a regional jet.”

There have been a string of crashes involving small aircraft this month.

A single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene, New Hampshire, killing both people on board.

Recommended

A small plane also crashed into a car dealership parking lot near the border of Ohio and West Virginia early Tuesday, killing two people on board and starting a large fire.

Turbulence is a sudden shift in airflow. Those irregular motions in the atmosphere create air currents that create the bumps felt by pilots and passengers during flight.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in