Two killed as 10-seat plane crashes into Ohio car dealership

A 10-seat commuter plane crashed in Ohio, killing at least two people.

The small aircraft crashed into a car dealership in Marietta, a city in southeastern Ohio.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration and Ohio State Highway Patrol, the pilot and the sole passenger aboard the twin-engine 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 were killed, the city of Marietta said in a statement.

The Parkersburg, Virginia-bound plane crashed into the Pioneer Buick GMA dealership on Pine Street shortly after taking off at 7am EDT from Columbus, CNN reported. No one on the ground was hurt.

Local authorities said they spent half an hour putting out a fire caused by the accident. Video recorded by motorists driving by Pine Street also showed plumes of smoke.

Several vehicles and buildings were damaged in the accident. State Route 7 was briefly closed but it reopened around 9am EDT.

More to follow ...