At least six killed after Russian warplane crashes into apartment block in Yeysk

A Russian warplane has crashed in a residential area near a domestic port, sparking a fire in an apartment block and killing at least six people.

The Russian defence ministry said one of the engines of the Su-34 bomber caught fire, causing it to go down in the port of Yeysk, which sits across the Sea of Azov from Russia’s occupied territory in Ukraine.

The blaze engulfed several floors of a nine-storey apartment building and at least 15 apartments were affected, local authorities said. Russian news agencies said the two pilots ejected safely.