Buildings left in ruins as fighting intensifies in Donetsk and Luhansk

Intensified fighting in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions has left buildings in ruin in the aftermath of continued shelling.

This euronews report shows the aftermath of attacks in Bakhmut, where officials have claimed a Russian rocket strike caused severe damage to the mayor’s office.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday (16 October) that heavy fighting was taking place in the areas surrounding Donetsk’s cities of Bakhmut and Soledar.

The country’s capital, Kyiv, was also struck by kamikaze drones on Monday morning.

