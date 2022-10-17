Russia-Ukraine news – live: Kyiv ‘shot down 85%’ of kamikaze drones launched in Putin attack
Heavy fighting underway in towns near Donbas, says Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukraine’s air force claims to have shot down roughly 85 per cent of the kamikaze drones launched at Kyiv and other cities in an overnight bombardment by Russia, said to have killed at least one civilian and left another trapped under rubble.
Moscow is believed to have used self-destructing drones built in Iran, a week after a similar bombardment was reported to have killed 19 people.
It came as president Volodymyr Zelensky called upon Ukrainian civilians to capture any Russian soldiers they encounter in their neighbourhoods, to use as bargaining chips for the return of captured Ukrainians.
“This is extremely important – everyone who captures the Russian military provides us with the opportunity to release our heroes,” Mr Zelensky said, adding that “we need to capture the occupiers – as many as possible”.
There was also intense fighting overnight around two towns in the Donetsk region, a day after 11 Russian soldiers were shot dead by gunmen at a military training ground in Belgorod, prompting Moscow to call for a criminal investigation.
Zelensky aide calls for Russia to be expelled from G20
Russia should be expelled from the G20, a top aide to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said, in the wake of a series of Russian drone attacks.
Mikhail Podolyak said that those who “give orders to attack critical infrastructure to freeze civilians and organise total mobilisation to cover the frontline with corpses, cannot sit at the same table with leaders of G20”.
Use of Iranian kamikaze drones would mark ‘escalation’, Austrian minister says
Any use of Iranian drones in Russia’s war against Ukraine would mark an escalation of the conflict, Austria’s foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg has warned.
“These kamikaze drones that we are seeing in Ukraine apparently now – this is an escalation,” he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.
Providing equipment to Russia would amount to an active support for Moscow’s war against Ukraine, Mr Schallenberg claimed.
Ukraine ‘shot down 85 per cent of Russian drones’, Kyiv says
The 37 Russian drones said to have been shot down by Ukraine accounted for around 85 per cent of those launched by Moscow, according to Kyiv’s air force.
“That’s quite a good result for the work of our air defences and that number will rise in the future,” spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told reporters, adding that all the drones had flown into Ukraine from the south.
US embassy condemns ‘desperate’ attacks on Ukraine
The US embassy in Ukraine has condemned Russian attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
“More desperate and reprehensible Russian attacks this morning against civilians and civilian infrastructure,” the embassy said. “We admire the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people. We will stand with you for as long as it takes.”
Mykolaiv hit by Russian kamikaze drone attack, mayor says
Russian kamikaze drones are claimed to have struck tanks full of sunflower oil at a terminals in the city of Mykolaiv late last night.
Among Ukraine’s largest ports, the Black Sea city Mykolaiv – near the Kherson region – halted shipments at the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion and has been under constant shelling in recent months, but Kyiv is pushing to open the port to expand shipments of food under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.
“In Mykolaiv, three drones hit an object of industrial infrastructure, where tanks with sunflower oil were ignited,” said the city’s mayor Oleksandr Senkevich.
The regional emergencies service published photos of huge tanks with flames and smoke rising over them.
The attack took place hours before explosions in the capital Kyiv from suspected Iranian-made drones.
Ukraine ‘shoots down 37 Iranian-made drones'
Since 9pm local time, Ukraine has shot down 37 Iranian Shahed-136 drones and three cruise missiles launched by Russia, according to Kyiv’s ministry of defence.
Residential buildings hit during attacks on Kyiv, mayor says
Mayor Vitaliy Klichko has urged people in Kyiv’s central Shevchenko district to take shelter after attacks on the Ukrainian capital activated air raid sirens.
Following the drone attack, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Mr Klitschko said, adding that several residential buildings have also come under attack.
Details of casualties from the attacks were not immediately clear.
My colleague Shweta Sharma has more in this report:
Russia attacks Kyiv with kamikaze drones, sending Ukrainians scrambling for shelter
‘Incredibly tense moment, sending police scattering and people running for shelter’
Drones vital to Russia and Ukraine’s war efforts
Earlier this month, our international correspondent Bel Trew reported on the so-called kamikaze drones used to strike Kyiv today:
For both sides of this war, one of the rising stars is the drone – be they makeshift or professional, armed or reconnaissance.
Ukrainian commanders claim over the last few months that Russia has been inflicting serious damage on their forces and civilian population due to the deployment of dozens of recently introduced Iranian kamikaze Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or UAVs. So they are trying to win the drone war.
Russia has wreaked havoc with kamikaze drones. Now Ukraine is fighting back
In an artillery war of attrition, drones have taken centre stage in the battle for Ukraine, reports Bel Trew from Pokrovsk, Kharkiv and Kyiv
Kyiv residents reduce energy consumption to avoid blackouts, state-owned firm says
The Ukrainian government is urging a national reduction of energy consumption and, in some regions, implementing rolling blackouts – as repairs are carried out on damaged power stations and other facilities.
Residents of the Kyiv region had reduced their daily average electricity consumption by 7 per cent, Ukrenergo said on Saturday, allowing the utility firm to avoid forced blackouts.
“This is a direct result of the fact that Ukrainians deliberately limited the use of electrical appliances in the evening hours,” the state-owned company said.
Danylo, 20, a student in Kyiv, told the Associated Press he had reduced his electricity use at home “because we understand that this is a way to protect ourselves from complete loss”.
Danylo, who declined to give his last name, added: “Now, it is a trend to work for a common victory,” he said.
Zaporizhzhia power plant disconnected from grid, Energoatom says
The Zaporizhzhzia nuclear power station has been cut off from the Ukrainian grid once again after Russian shelling nearby, Ukraine’s state energy firm Energoatom has claimed.
Referring to Vladimir Putin’s troops, the firm said on Telegram that the “racist terrorists have changed their tactics and are now trying to blackmail Ukraine and the whole world with missile attacks on remote substations that feed the” Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
On Monday, Russian troops once again fired at substations – critical infrastructure in territory held by Ukraine – resulting in the communication line at Dniprovska being disconnected, the firm said.
In the transitional process, due to a short-term voltage drop, the reserve transformer of the Zaporizhzhia plant’s own needs was turned off and the diesel generators were started, Energoatom said.
