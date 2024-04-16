The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The bizarre saga of supposed alien mummies showcased to top Mexican lawmakers last year has taken another turn as a press conference was interrupted by officials as they tried to seize a new ‘pregnant specimen.’

Mexican journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan hit the headlines last September alongside his two “non-human” corpses that he claimed were 1000 years old and recovered from Peru.

The ufologist presented the strange-looking bodies to Mexico’s Congress and claimed they were “not part of our terrestrial evolution.” He was later ridiculed when scientists stated that there was no substantial evidence that the corpses were real or extraterrestrial.

However, Mr Maussan has not given up on his quest to spotlight the mummified aliens, and this time in a wild development, he presented a new ‘pregnant specimen’ at a press conference.

The specimen, named ‘Monserrat,’ was “in the process of gestation with a body of fetal and tridactyl characteristics within it,” Mr Maussan wrote on X on 4 April, according to translation.

Much like the other ‘aliens’ that made their way into the Mexican Congress, Mr Maussan stated they were ‘tridactyl,’ meaning they had three fingers.

The conference showcasing the supposed pregnant alien mummy was abruptly halted when officials from the Peruvian Ministry of Culture reportedly burst in and allegedly tried to seize the specimen.

The speicmen was claimed to be carrying a fetus and had three fingers ( Jam Press )

Officials were captured on camera taking the microphone and apologising to attendees.

"Sorry for the interruption, we are taking an unexpected preventive action with the Ministry of Culture and the Specialised Cultural Heritage Police regarding the exhibition of the tridactyl mummies that you have reported on social networks," said the official, according to NeedToKnow.

But officials quickly realised that the mummy’s body was not brought to the event and that there was nothing for them to confiscate.

Instead, the conference consisted of a 15-minute video and a series of guest speakers, one of which also reportedly invited the officials to take a seat and watch the short seminar video.

Mr Maussan hit headlines last year when he bought ‘alien corpses’ to the Mexican congress ( Reuters )

The claimed three-digit non-human corpses have already caused quite a stir ever since Mr Maussan showed them to Mexican politicians last September, sparking debates between experts over the validity of the specimens.

The journalist appeared back in the Mexican Congress again a few months later to double down on his claims of his initial two alien specimens and shared new analysis that over 30 per cent of the specimens’ DNA is “unknown” or “not from any known species”.

He was flanked by a group of researchers, who also reiterated their claims that the mummified bodies are “authentic”.

“This is the first time extraterrestrial life has been presented in this manner,” Mr Maussan said in Congress.

“We have a clear example of non-human specimens unrelated to any known species on our planet,” he claimed. “We are not alone in this vast universe; we should embrace this truth.”

Mr Maussan’s 2023 stint in front of Mexican lawmakers is not the first time that he has claimed he knows about secret alien remains in Peru.

In 2017, he claimed he found the remains of ancestral aliens, but the Peruvian prosecutor’s office subsequently debunked this and said they were "recently manufactured dolls, which have been covered with a mixture of paper and synthetic glue to simulate the presence of skin."

The report stated the dolls were almost certainly made by humans and were "not the remains of ancestral aliens that they have tried to present."

The Independent has contacted Peru’s Cultural Affairs directorate via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.