Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Biden delivers economic address in Maryland amid son’s indictment

Natalie Chinn
Thursday 14 September 2023 20:01
Comments

Watch live as President Joe Biden makes remarks on the U.S. economy at Prince George’s Community College in Maryland .

He is expected to lay out the “next chapter” of the Bidenomics vs. MAGAnomics contrast, according to White House senior advisor Anita Dunn.

The term MAGAnomics will be used for the first time as an attack against GOP economic policies.

Biden’s speech takes place in the shadow of a potential government shutdown if Congress cannot decide how to fund the government by the end of September.

This is Biden’s first public appearance since his son Hunter was indicted Thursday, 14 September on federal firearms charges, the latest and weightiest step yet in a long-running investigation into the president’s son.

Recommended

The indictment comes as congressional Republicans pursue an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president, in large part over Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Republicans have obtained testimony about how Hunter Biden used the “Biden brand” to drum up work overseas, but they have not produced hard evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in