Trump’s niece gives her take on why the president is ‘so needy and so grasping’

President Donald Trump’s outspoken niece, Mary Trump, chalks up much of her uncle’s behaviour to the fact that he craves love, which he “has never gotten and will never get, because of how damaged and depraved his own father made him.”

Speaking on her online show Mary Trump Live, the clinical psychologist - who is ostracized from the Trump family - said everyone is paying for her uncle’s craving for validation.

“The one thing Donald most desperately needs and has never gotten and will never get, because of how damaged and depraved his own father made him, is love,” she said.

open image in gallery Mary Trump says her uncle is ‘so needy and so grasping’ ( YouTube )

“That is why he needs more of anything else. Thinking that that will fill the void. More money, more power, a bigger ballroom, more fake medals and fake prizes and fake honors.”

The president’s father, Fred Trump, was also a real estate developer and businessman. He was born in 1905 and died aged 93 years old after living with dementia for a number of years.

Last month, Mary Trump spoke with The Daily Beast and said the president was showing the same signs of cognitive decline she saw in her grandfather.

“There are times I look at him and I see my grandfather,” she said.

“I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place. His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating.”

President Trump’s recent award of the first FIFA peace prize by the organization’s President Gianni Infantino was also proof, Mary Trump said, that her uncle was “thirsty” for recognition.

Mary Trump argued the award was “completely made up” and was given to him because he “cannot get the Nobel Peace Prize, which he so desperately craves”.

She claimed her uncle, deep down, knew these external sources of validation did not compromise the love he craved.

“Nothing, nothing can replace love. And in his most terrified moments, Donald knows it. And all of us are paying that price,” she said.

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump ( Getty Images )

She added this was evidence of why her uncle was “so needy and so grasping.”

Mary Trump is the daughter of the president’s older brother, Fred Trump Junior, who died in 1981, aged 42, from a heart attack caused by alcohol abuse.

She had written at least three books on the Trump family. Most recently, she wrote a memoir of her father, titled “Who Could Ever Love You”.

The commander-in-chief sued his niece for $100 million in 2021 for giving The New York Times information for its investigation into the president’s finances.

Despite this, Mary Trump says she is not afraid of her uncle.

“[I don’t] understand people who are afraid of Donald, because he’s so pathetic. I would be embarrassed to be afraid of him,” she said, according to The Guardian.

The White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told The Daily Beast that Mary Trump’s claims were false.

“Mary Trump is a stone-old loser who doesn’t have a clue about anything,” he said.