Prince Andrew to demand jury trial in Virginia Giuffre sexual assault case
Virginia Giuffre alleges she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 years old
Prince Andrew will demand a jury trial in the Virginia Giuffre sexual assault case, his lawyers announced on Wednesday.
Ms Giuffre is suing the Duke of York in a civil case in New York alleging she was forced to have sex with him on three occasions when she was 17 years old.
He has denied any wrongdoing.
In a letter to Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday, Andrew’s attorney Andrew Brettler set out a detailed response to Ms Giuffre’s allegations that she was trafficked by the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and directed to have sex with the royal.
He denied many of the allegations, elsewhere saying he lacked “sufficient information to admit or deny the allegations”.
At the conclusion to the letter, Mr Brettler states: “Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the Complaint.”
Breaking news: more to come
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies