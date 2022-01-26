Prince Andrew to demand jury trial in Virginia Giuffre sexual assault case

Prince Andrew will demand a jury trial in the Virginia Giuffre sexual assault case, his lawyers announced on Wednesday.

Ms Giuffre is suing the Duke of York in a civil case in New York alleging she was forced to have sex with him on three occasions when she was 17 years old.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

In a letter to Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday, Andrew’s attorney Andrew Brettler set out a detailed response to Ms Giuffre’s allegations that she was trafficked by the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and directed to have sex with the royal.

He denied many of the allegations, elsewhere saying he lacked “sufficient information to admit or deny the allegations”.

At the conclusion to the letter, Mr Brettler states: “Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the Complaint.”

