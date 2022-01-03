A secret settlement deal between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Roberts Giuffre that Prince Andrew will use to try to have a sexual abuse case dismissed has been unsealed by a judge in New York.

The 2009 deal between the late paedophile and Ms Giuffre reveals she was paid $500,000 to settle all of her claims, and doesn’t mention Prince Andrew by name.

The settlement provided a release for “any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant” against Ms Giuffre’s claims.

Ms Giuffre alleges she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew in London and at two of Epstein’s properties when she was 17 years old.

Andrew, 61, has strongly denied the claims and a hearing on his motion to dismiss the case is scheduled for Tuesday morning in New York.

If the case moves forward, the Duke of York could be forced to turn over decades of private communications during discovery and be deposed.

Andrew’s attorney Andrew B Brettler has previously argued the civil case should be dismissed as the 2009 settlement absolved him of any liability.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan has said a trial could begin between September and December of 2022 if no settlement is reached.

Andrew’s former associate Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of five charges of grooming and trafficking teenage girls between 1994 and 2004 in a separate federal criminal trial last week.

Ms Giuffre’s claims did not form a part of the prosecution case in Maxwell’s trial.

The 38-year-old mother of three, who has lived in Australia for more than a decade, is suing Andrew for emotional distress and battery.

Andrew’s spokesperson told The Independent they had no comment about the unsealing of the 2009 document.

According to a report in The Sunday Times, royal courtiers are in discussions about what to do if Andrew loses the civil suit launched by Ms Giuffre – previously Roberts – in September 2021, which alleges that she was forced to have sex with the duke three times while she was being abused by Epstein.

The source was also quoted as saying that Andrew would be asked to give up his remaining patronages to charities and would not be able to go abroad due to the “risk of extradition”, which would result in “a form of internal exile”.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the comments were “without foundation”.