Liveupdated1641182312

Prince Andrew news - live: Virginia Giuffre’s secret deal with Epstein to be made public today

Follow live updates here

Maroosha Muzaffar
Monday 03 January 2022 03:58
Comments
(POOL/AFP/Getty)

On Monday, a New York court will unseal a confidential 2009 deal between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre.

Lawyers of Prince Andrew have said that the agreement protects the Duke of York from claims brought by Ms Giuffre and will be grounds for the sexual assault lawsuit’s dismissal.

Ms Giuffre, in the court documents, says that she was a victim of sex trafficking and abuse by Epstein from the age of 16. She has said that part of the abuse involved being lent out to other powerful men — including Prince Andrew.

Recommended

She has accused him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was under the age of 18.

After the unsealing of the deal, the lawyers for Prince Andrew will argue that the agreement between Ms Giuffre and Epstein means that she cannot take action against their client.

Lawyers for the Duke of York have said that they “unequivocally” deny the claims made by Ms Giuffre.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in