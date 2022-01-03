(POOL/AFP/Getty)

On Monday, a New York court will unseal a confidential 2009 deal between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre.

Lawyers of Prince Andrew have said that the agreement protects the Duke of York from claims brought by Ms Giuffre and will be grounds for the sexual assault lawsuit’s dismissal.

Ms Giuffre, in the court documents, says that she was a victim of sex trafficking and abuse by Epstein from the age of 16. She has said that part of the abuse involved being lent out to other powerful men — including Prince Andrew.

She has accused him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was under the age of 18.

After the unsealing of the deal, the lawyers for Prince Andrew will argue that the agreement between Ms Giuffre and Epstein means that she cannot take action against their client.

Lawyers for the Duke of York have said that they “unequivocally” deny the claims made by Ms Giuffre.