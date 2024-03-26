Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke of Sussex has been named in a $30m lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, which has accused the rapper of sex trafficking and sexual abuse.

Combs, who faces a litany of sexual assault allegations, is said to have drawn guests to his infamous parties through his VIP associations with “celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicials and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry”, according to the legal notice.

The 73-page lawsuit was filed by record producer Rodney Jones last month, and accuses the billionaire of being a serial sex abuser.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by the prince and his name is only mentioned once in the documents as an example of a well-known celebrity figure.

Prince Harry has been named in the lawsuit as an example of a well-known VIP association (Reuters)

Both Harry and his brother Prince William were pictured with the American rapper and Kanye West in 2007, following their performance at the Concert for Diana at Wembley stadium.

In his lawsuit, Mr Jones accused Combs of sexually assaulting him and claimed that he threw parties attended by sex workers and underage girls.

He also alleged that Combs had coerced him him to solicit prostitues and pressured him to have sex with them. The 54-year-old media mogul has denied the claims, which he described as “pure fiction”.

Combs is also facing lawsuits from three other women, while two of his properties in Miami and Los Angeles were searched by federal agents as part of the ongoing investigation on Monday.

US Homeland Security said: “Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.”

Law enforcement agents stand at the entrance to a property belonging to rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (AP)

In November last year, his former girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie sued him alleging she was raped, plied with drugs and assaulted by Combs over a 10-year-period.

The suit was settled the next day, but the three other lawsuits followed in the next month, alleging that he had sexually abused the claimants or participated in revenge porn.

In a statement in December, he described the claims as “sickening” and said his accusers were “looking for a quick payday”.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he said.

Also known as P Diddy and Puff Daddy, Combs is one of the most influential hip hop producers and executives of the 21st century, and has previously worked with artists including Usher, Notorious BIG and Mary J Blige.