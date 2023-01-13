Proud Boys trial – live: Attorney for Enrique Tarrio blames Trump in high-profile sedition trial
Five members of nationalist gang Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy for roles in January 6 attack
Federal prosecutors say members of the far-right nationalist gang the Proud Boys “took aim at the heart of democracy” by conspiring to storm the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.
Opening arguments in US District Court began on Thursday in a trial for five members of the group, including former leader Enrique Tarrio. The five men are charged with seditious conspiracy for their alleged roles in the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021. If convicted, they could faced up to 20 years in prison.
Federal prosecutors will try to convince a jury that the defendants had conspired to forcefully oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power when a joint session of Congress convened to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The US Department of Justice has argued that the men – including Ethan Nordean, Joe Biggs, Dominic Pezzola and Zachary Rehl – were among the first rioters to break past barriers on the Capitol grounds that day. The House select committee investigating the Capitol attack has made similar findings, writing in its report that the Proud Boys “led the attack, penetrated the Capitol, and led hundreds of others inside.”
From December: Secret Service flagged White House visit by Proud Boys leader ahead of Jan 6
Transcripts of depositions released by the House January 6 select committee show the Secret Service notified White House leaders after Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was admitted onto the 18-acre complex for a tour.
Mr Tarrio, who is currently on trial for seditious conspiracy, attended a tour of the executive mansion on 12 December 2020 – the same day he vandalised a Black Lives Matter sign by setting it ablaze after stealing it from a Black church.
Secret Service flagged White House visit by Proud Boys leader ahead of Jan 6
Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Tony Ornato claimed not to be familiar with the extremist leader
This week: Far-right troll Baked Alaska sentenced to 60 days in prison for role in Jan 6 riots
Far-right internet troll and streaming personality Anthime Gionet, better known as Baked Alaska, has been sentenced to 60 days in prison with two years of probation for his role in the attack on the US Capitol in 2021.
The conspiracy theorist was sentenced in US District Court in Washington DC on 10 January. He also is required to pay a $2,000 fine.
Gionet pleaded guilty on 22 July to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, after he live-streamed himself on the platform DLive for more than 20 minutes from inside the Capitol on 6 January, 2021, including using a phone inside a Senate office.
Far-right troll Baked Alaska sentenced to 60 days in prison for role in Jan 6 riots
Anthime Gionet livestreamed himself storming the Capitol and berating law enforcement officers during mob’s assault
What we learned from the seditious conspiracy trial against Stewart Rhodes and the Oath Keepers
Another high-profile seditious conspiracy case resulted in convictions against two members of the far-right anti-government militia group the Oath Keepers, including its founder and leader Stewart Rhodes.
It was the biggest case yet in a sprawling federal investigation into the Capitol attack, and built with mountains of painstakingly recreated text messages detailing a violent plot to overthrow the government.
“They said it out loud and in writing,” federal prosecutors said in their opening arguments.
How Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was found guilty of sedition
The biggest case yet in the sprawling federal investigation into the Capitol attack was built with mountains of painstakingly recreated text messages detailing a violent plot to overthrow the government, Alex Woodward reports
ICYMI: Enrique Tarrio planned ‘revolt’ in Washington after ‘enraged’ Proud Boys planned to ‘mobilise'
Two days before the January 6 insurrection, now-former Proud Boys chair Enrique Tarrio was arrested by Washington DC police moments after stepping off a plane from Miami.
He was wanted by police after he admitted to tearing down and burning a Black Lives Matter flag outside a historically Black church in the nation’s capital during December riots connected to a protest supporting Donald Trump’s bogus claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.
“The arrest of Enrique Tarrio enraged these defendants,” according to Assistant US Attorney Jason McCullough’s opening arguments in the seditious conspiracy trial against five members of the far-right gang on 12 January.
His arrest, law enforcement actions in the wake of November and December protests and riots, and Trump’s “be wild” tweet motivated Proud Boys into action for January 6, according to prosecutors.
“The time for standing back and standing by was over,” Mr McCullough added. “It was time to mobilise.”
The purpose of returning to the nation’s capitol after “Stop the Steal” rallies “was clear,” he added.
“They were coming to stop Congress rom certifying the election from Joe Biden,” Mr McCullough said. “As Enrique Tarrio explained in his post on 1 January, ‘lets bring in the new year with one word in mind. Revolt.’”
Trial will resume at 9am ET on Friday
The second day of opening arguments and testimony will resume on Friday after federal prosecutors and several defense attorneys gave opening statements in the seditious conspiracy trial for members of the Proud Boys.
Jurors will return to court at 9am on Friday.
Attorney for Joe Biggs is allowed to defend client
An attorney for defendant Joe Biggs who was suspended from practising law in his home state has been allowed to defend his client in the Proud Boys trial.
Norm Pattis previously defended conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a defamation case brought by parents of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.
He was effectively barred from the Proud Boys trial after he was suspended from practising law in his home state of Connecticut for six months.
Mr Pattis previously called his client’s case a “righteous fight” when he joined in June. Justice Department attorneys have tried to keep him out of the Proud Boys trial.
“Defendant Biggs has a right to choose his counsel, but that right is not unbounded,” attorneys for the Justice Department wrote in a filing on 9 January. “Just as a defendant has no Sixth Amendment right to ‘choose’ a counsel he cannot afford, a defendant has no right to ‘choose’ a counsel that does not have a license to practice law.”
Mr Pattis had offered to withdraw from the case but Judge Timothy Kelly has paused the idea while conflicts of interest issues are sorted out with Mr Biggs’s other attorney.
On Thursday, he told the judge that he received a stay of execution of his license.
There was no objection from federal prosecutors.
Proud Boys defendant went to Washington to ‘celebrate our country and participate in our values’, attorney says
Carmen Hernandez, a defense attorney for Zachary Rehl, said the Philadelphia-area Proud Boy traveled to Washington DC “to celebrate our country and participate in our values”.
He is described in court documents as a Philadelphia chapter leader of the far-right group.
“Hopefully the firing squads are for the traitors that are trying to steal the election from the American people,” he said in the days after the 2020 presidential election, according to a federal indictment.
He also allegedly circulated a document called “1776 Returns” that laid out a plan to breach buildings around the US Capitol, the US Supreme Court and CNN.
In a court filing, Ms Hernandez said the document was “never shared or otherwise discussed with Mr Rehl” and was sent to Enrique Tarrio “by a female acquaintance”.
“Mr Rehl does not know the woman who sent the document and has not had any conversations with her,” she wrote in the filing.
Attorneys are now reviewing Proud Boys lawyer’s slides before she can show them to the jury
Zachary Rehl’s attorney Carmen Hernandez was prepared to present a slideshow for her opening arguments, but Judge Timothy Kelly stopped her before she could start.
It turns out nobody from the prosecution reviewed the slides beforehand.
The first slide said “Zachary Rehl is innocent”.
“I don’t know what we’re about to experience here,” the judge said.
“The reason we are delayed is because Ms Hernandez did not follow my order. Not because of the government nitpicking,” he added.
Defense repeatedly plays video of Proud Boy declaring victory and smoking a cigar after breaking into Capitol
Defense attorney Roger Roots played a video to jurors of his client Dominic Pezzola smoking a cigar inside the Capitol and saying “this is f****** awesome” after breaking a window with an officer’s riot shield.
He played the video five times.
“Victory smoke in the Capitol, boys,” he says in the video. “This is f****** awesome. I knew we could take this motherf***** over [if we] just tried hard enough.”
Mr Roots argued that his “victory” was not the mob’s disruption of Congress but his success in “taking the building”.
He said he wants jurors to think of it as “the not guilty video”.
Pezzola attorney downplays video of client stealing riot shield from police officer
Defense attorney Roger Roots showed jurors footage of his client Dominic Pezzola violently taking a riot shield from an officer on January 6, a shield he would later use to bust out a window at the Capitol.
Mr Pezzola was additionally charged with robbery.
Mr Roots argued that video shows his client admonishing an officer because a protester had been hurt.
“This is what they call a robbery,” he said while showing the video.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies