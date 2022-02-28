‘All the blood’ is on Putin’s hands, says US as Russia targets Kyiv

History will not look kindly on Russia’s war with Ukraine, with US officials describing it as an unprovoked war of aggression directed by Vladimir Putin.

“He’s perpetrating violence on a neighbouring nation that presented no threat to him. Innocent lives are being taken. We’ve seen casualties, we know there’s casualties on both sides of this conflict,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said during a press briefing on Monday.

“This is a war of choice completely and totally avoidable. All the casualties are on his hands. All the blood is on Mr Putin’s hands,” he added.

Russian troops are still massing throughout the country with plans to take Kyiv as a top priority, but “stiff” Ukrainian resistance has meant Russia’s military is “a few days behind where they expected to be writ large in the country,” the defence official said.

During Monday’s briefing, he also reiterated his hope that the Russian leader seeks a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

“There’s nothing other than perhaps his own obstinance preventing Mr Putin from doing the right thing here and trying to find a way to stop this war, to deescalate the tensions, and to reengage in some sort of diplomatic peaceful path forward,” Mr Kirby said.

Ukrainian and Russian officials held peace talks along the Ukraine-Belarus that concluded on Monday.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, reported that the Russian delegation “still has a very biased view of the destructive processes it has launched.”

More talks may be held in the coming days.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.