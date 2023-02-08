Two children dead, six injured after bus crashes into Quebec daycare

Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Quebec, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 (AP)

Two children have died and six have been injured after a city bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Quebec.

The 51-year-old man who was behind the wheel has been arrested on charges of homicide and dangerous driving, according to CBC.

He was working for Société de transport de Laval (STL).

The bus struck the daycare centre at about 8.30am on Wednesday morning in the Sainte-Rose area, Laval Police has said.

An area resident who saw the crash take place said he and a number of parents subdued the driver, who is reported to have been acting erratically.

They also attempted to rescue the children who had been trapped under the bus.

As many as 12 people required medical attention, with eight others taken to hospitals, according to Urgences-santé.

Sainte-Justine Hospital, a pediatric facility, told Radio Canada that they’re “everything possible to treat the patients, but also to support the families in this tragic situation”.

Hamdi Ben Chaabane is a resident in the area and witnessed the incident, telling CBC that the bus appeared to be going between 30 and 40 kph at the time of the crash.

“From what I saw, it wasn’t an accident,” he said.