16-year-old Quincy Wilson now the youngest-ever male US track Olympian

At the age of 16, Quincy Wilson, a high school super athlete and sprinting phenomenon, is set to become the youngest ever male track Olympian to represent the United States.

Wilson shared his excitement that he will be a part of Team USA at the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris, France, by uploading an Instagram post captioned “WE GOING TO THE OLYMPICS.”

The Maryland teenager will be part of the men’s 4x400-relay pool for the US track and field squad for this summer’s Olympics.

His coach, Joe Lee, also confirmed the groundbreaking news to USA Today, although the team will not be formally announced until July 8.

“The call came directly to me from USA track and field," Lee told the outlet. "I called Quincy afterwards with the good news.”

Quincy Wilson competes in the men’s 400m final on day four of the 2024 US Olympic team track and field trials on June 24 ( Getty Images )

Wilson earned his spot on the team after his outstanding performance in Eugene, Oregon, where the US Olympic track and field trials were carried out over the course of 10 days.

At the trials, Wilson, who attends Bullis High School in Potomac, Maryland, broke the under-18 world record in the opening round of the 400m after completing one lap around the track in 44.66 seconds – but then broke the record even further after running 44.59 in the semi-finals.

After reaching the finals of the trials, the 16-year-old ended up missing out on one of the three qualifying spots after he finished sixth when he ran 44.94 seconds.

The winner of the 400m was 25-year-old Quincy Hall, who ended up running a personal best of 44.17 seconds, with Michael Norman taking second spot with 44.41 and Chris Bailey receiving third at a time of 44.42.

"Three consecutive sub-44s is just amazing,” Wilson said after the trials. “All I know is I gave it everything I had, and I can’t be disappointed. At the end of the day, I’m 16 running grown man times.”

Quincy Wilson wins a 400m heat during the US track and field Olympic team trials on June 21 ( AP )

Wilson said he would keep up his performance, as you never know what might be around the corner.

“I don’t know if my season is over yet, I don’t want to go eat ice cream too soon,” Wilson told reporters.

“I could be getting that call and have to regroup. I’m just gonna keep my head down and keep praying on it and hope I make the team.”

Little did Wilson know, however, that is exactly what would end up happening and he will be heading to the Olympics in the relay pool.