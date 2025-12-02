Raccoon goes on boozy escapade in liquor store, found passed out in bathroom
Staff arriving at the store discovered alcohol pooled across the floor, initially suspecting a human intruder.
A Virginia liquor store was left in disarray early on Saturday after a masked “burglar” broke in, smashing bottles and causing a ceiling tile to collapse. Staff arriving at the Ashland-area premises discovered alcohol pooled across the floor, initially suspecting a human intruder.
However, the true culprit of the nocturnal rampage was revealed to be a raccoon, found passed out on the bathroom floor following its boozy escapade. The trash panda had targeted the bottom shelf, home to scotch and whisky, leaving a trail of destruction.
Samantha Martin, an officer with local animal control, remarked on the incident: “I personally like raccoons. They are funny little critters. He fell through one of the ceiling tiles and went on a full-blown rampage, drinking everything.”
Martin said she took the raccoon back to the animal shelter, though she had her fair share of giggles along the way.
“Another day in the life of an animal control officer, I guess,” she said.
The Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter commended Martin for handling the break-in, and confirmed the raccoon had sobered up.
“After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer,” the agency said.