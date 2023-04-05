Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A job advertisement on Indeed has left people horrified after a company asked for only “white” applicants.

Dallas-based company, Arthur Grand Technologies, posted a job vacancy which asked for “Only born US Citizens (White) who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX.”

The racial specification was not meant to be shared to the public however as a paranthetic note next to the requirement read: “Don’t share with candidates.”

Twitter user T.K. Finch noticed the post and tweeted the CEO of the company, Warren Buffet.

Mr Finch wrote: “Looks like one of Berkshire Hathaway’s vendors... Arthur Grand Technologies Inc... has some problematic hiring processes.

“Discrimination on race and national origin reduce a company’s competitiveness, besides being a bad look.”

The company apologised on LinkedIn saying: “At Arthur Grand, we do not condone or engage in any type of discrimination based of race, colour or religion.”

It said an investigation was conducted which found a “new junior recruiter” was responsible for the offensive description.

The company added that the recruiter’s employement had been terminated.

Twitter users were quick to call the apology mere “damage control”.

One user, LE Murphy, said: “Bravo to the ‘junior’ staff member being blamed for this. They obviously blew the whistle on this company by posting the job req as-written.”

The company later posted an update emphasising that the job posting “was neither authorised nor posted by Arthur Grand or its employees”.

“A former employee took an existing posting and added discriminatory language, then reposted it through his own account.”

The update also said that “necessary legal action” had been intitiated against the “job poster”.