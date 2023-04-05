✕ Close Virgin Media down: Service not working for users across UK

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Virgin Media has gone down again for many customers just hours after the internet service provider apologised for outages which plunged thousands offline.

Problems first started at around 2am, according to data from Downdetector, a site which tracks outages. At that point, there was a big spike in reports to the website of problems with Virgin Media, with another peak coming at around 7am.

“We’ve restored broadband services for customers but are closely monitoring the situation as our engineers continue to investigate,” the company later said on Twitter. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

But Downdetector showed another huge spike in loss of service starting at 4pm, with tens of thousands of outages reported – nearly double the peak seen earlier.

The website found that three quarters of users were having problems with their landline internet while 23 per cent said they were suffering from a total blackout.

Earlier this morning, many claimed Virgin Media’s website was also down. It now appears to be back up and running, though in a reduced form.

Recommended Virgin Media outage leaves thousands without broadband as provider races to fix problems

Read More: Best Broadband Providers in the UK

How to know if the internet has stopped working – or if it’s just you