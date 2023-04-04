Thousands of Virgin Media customers unable to access the internet this morning, with the provider scrambling to fix sweeping broadband outages.

Problems first started at around 2am, according to data from Downdetector, a website which tracks outages.

At that point, there was a big spike in reports to the website of problems with Virgin Media, with another peak coming at around 7am.

Virgin Media acknowledged there had been problems with its systems and said it is working to fix everything as soon as possible.

