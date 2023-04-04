Virgin Media down: Service not working for users across UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Virgin Media stopped working for thousands of users around the UK on Tuesday morning, leaving customers without access to internet services.

Virgin Media users complained on social media that their WiFi and broadband were not working, while internet outage monitor DownDetector showed thousands of reports.

“We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres,” Virgin Media said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

“Our teams are currently working to identify and fix the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise to those customers affected.”

The Independent has reached out to Virgin Media for further information on who is impacted.

Affected customers can check their service status on Virgin Media’s Help page.

Some users reported that they were able to reconnect to the internet by rebooting their router or modem, while others claimed it was possible to circumvent the issue by using a virtual private network (VPN).

The outage comes just months after a significant issue hit Virgin Media services for hundreds of users.