Virgin Media down: Service not working for users across UK

Broadband outage hits thousands of users

Anthony Cuthbertson
Tuesday 04 April 2023 09:21
Comments
Virgin Media stopped working for thousands of users around the UK on Tuesday morning, leaving customers without access to internet services.

Virgin Media users complained on social media that their WiFi and broadband were not working, while internet outage monitor DownDetector showed thousands of reports.

“We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres,” Virgin Media said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

“Our teams are currently working to identify and fix the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise to those customers affected.”

The Independent has reached out to Virgin Media for further information on who is impacted.

Affected customers can check their service status on Virgin Media’s Help page.

Some users reported that they were able to reconnect to the internet by rebooting their router or modem, while others claimed it was possible to circumvent the issue by using a virtual private network (VPN).

The outage comes just months after a significant issue hit Virgin Media services for hundreds of users.

