Virgin Media down for users in some parts of UK

Virgin Media appears to be down for thousands of users in the UK, leaving customers without access to internet services.

An outage map from online monitor DownDetector showed hundreds of reports from cities around the country, though Glasgow and its surrounding areas appeared to be the worst impacted.

“We are aware of an issue currently in the Glasgow area,” the company’s official Twitter account wrote to a customer on Wednesday.

“The current estimated fix date is 5 January 2023 although this is being worked on to fully resolve as quickly as possible.”

The Independent has reached out to Virgin Media for further information.

Affected customers can check their service status on Virgin Media’s Help page.

More to follow.