Two people are dead following a vehicle explosion at the US-Canada border crossing at Niagara Falls, law enforcement sources have said.

The explosion on Wednesday took place on the famed Rainbow Bridge temporarily shuttered border crossings between the US and Canada in the area.

The incident involved a vehicle on the US side of the border. The vehicle reportedly hit a curb and became airborne before combusting in an explosion, according to the FBI field office in Buffalo, New York.

The blast temporarily closed the Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge and Rainbow Bridge crossings between the US and Canada. Buffalo Airport also closed to international flights in response to the incident.

But New York Governor Kathy Hochul later told a press conference that there was “no sign of terrorist activity” following the incident. Three of the four cross-border bridges were later reopened.