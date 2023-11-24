✕ Close Smoke billows from Niagara Falls explosion as two people dead in vehicle blast

New details are emerging about the two people killed in the vehicle explosion at the US-Canada border crossing at Niagara Falls on Wednesday.

Law enforcement sources told CNN that a local New York man and his wife, who have not been identified, planned to attend a KISS concert in Canada but the gig was cancelled.

The pair spent the night briefly visiting a casino near the border before the speeding Bentley they were travelling in rammed into the crossing at Rainbow Bridge, the sources said.

The Seneca Nation, which owns and operates the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino, said a vehicle stopped at the resort and casino “for a matter of minutes shortly before the crash.”

The vehicle then drove less than a mile away to the bridge where it hit a curb on the US side of the border, became airborne and then combusted, according to the FBI field office in Buffalo.

The blast instantly sparked fears of a terrorist attack but New York Governor Kathy Hochul later said there was “no sign of terrorist activity”.