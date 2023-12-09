2 Chainz posts video from ambulance after car accident in Miami
The rapper posted a video of himself in the back of an ambulance following the crash
2 Chainz posts video from back of ambulance
Rapper 2 Chainz was rushed to the hospital after he was involved in a three-car crash in Miami early Saturday morning.
Tauheed Epps, the rapper’s legal name, who was reportedly in Miami for Art Basel, was driving on I-95 and about to exit when he was struck by another vehicle, according to TMZ.
He seemingly confirmed the news by posting a video to his Instagram story of himself in the back of an ambulance with a damaged car in the background.
The rapper’s car, which had extensive damage, was hit from behind by a driver who was suspected to be under the influence, TMZ reported.
A representative for the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed there was a crash with three vehicles, including a Mercedes, Nissan and Toyota – but would not disclose the identities of the occupants.
The rep did confirm that one adult male was transported to a local hospital but would not reveal his name or condition. Entertainment Tonight reported he is in stable condition.
TMZ reported the rapper had left a Miami strip club called Booby Trap shortly before the crash.
He was in Miami for Art Basel, a showcase of modern and contemporary art, to promote the visual album for Welcome 2 Collegrove with Lil Wayne.
