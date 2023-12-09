The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rapper 2 Chainz was rushed to the hospital after he was involved in a three-car crash in Miami early Saturday morning.

Tauheed Epps, the rapper’s legal name, who was reportedly in Miami for Art Basel, was driving on I-95 and about to exit when he was struck by another vehicle, according to TMZ.

He seemingly confirmed the news by posting a video to his Instagram story of himself in the back of an ambulance with a damaged car in the background.

2 Chainz posts video after Miami crash (2chainz/Instagram)

(2chainz/Instagram)

The rapper’s car, which had extensive damage, was hit from behind by a driver who was suspected to be under the influence, TMZ reported.

A representative for the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed there was a crash with three vehicles, including a Mercedes, Nissan and Toyota – but would not disclose the identities of the occupants.

The rep did confirm that one adult male was transported to a local hospital but would not reveal his name or condition. Entertainment Tonight reported he is in stable condition.

TMZ reported the rapper had left a Miami strip club called Booby Trap shortly before the crash.

He was in Miami for Art Basel, a showcase of modern and contemporary art, to promote the visual album for Welcome 2 Collegrove with Lil Wayne.