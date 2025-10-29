These are the most rat-infested cities in the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The rats are going Hollywood.

Los Angeles has claimed the top spot on Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities list, ending Chicago’s decade-long reign.

The city’s warm climate, dense neighborhoods, and abundant food sources make it ideal for rodents, the pest control company says.

Changes in weather, urban infrastructure, and human activity are shifting rodent activity, increasing infestations in cities with moderate climates and expanding urban areas.

Orkin determined its rankings by tracking new rodent‑service calls in owner‑occupied residences between August 20, 2024, and August 21, 2025.

open image in gallery California leads with four cities in the top 50: Los Angeles (1), San Francisco (4), Sacramento (19), and San Diego (24) ( Getty Images )

Chicago dropped to second place on this year’s list, followed by New York City in third and San Francisco in fourth.

Last month, a dead rat and a threatening note calling immigrants “vermin” were left outside Chicago Alderman Andre Vasquez’s office amid heightened immigration tensions. Later in September, NYC’s “rat czar,” Kathleen Corradi, who was appointed in April 2023 to reduce the city’s rat population, notably left her position after a largely quiet tenure.

California dominates the list this year with four cities in the top 50, including Los Angeles (No. 1), San Francisco (No. 4), Sacramento (No. 19) and San Diego (No. 24).

The 2025 Orkin Rattiest cities list is as follows:

Los Angeles, CA (+1) Chicago, IL (-1) New York, NY San Francisco, CA Hartford, CT (+8) Washington, DC (-1) Detroit, MI (+1) Philadelphia, PA (-1) Minneapolis, MN (+2) Denver, CO (-4) Cleveland, OH (-1) Baltimore, MD (-3) Boston, MA (-1) Indianapolis, IN (+1) Dallas, TX (+7) Milwaukee, WI (+3) Seattle, WA (-3) Atlanta, GA (-2) Sacramento, CA (+1) Pittsburgh, PA (+1) Columbus, OH (-4) Tampa, FL (+13) Houston, TX (+2) San Diego, CA (-6) Grand Rapids, MI (+2) Miami, FL (+2) Cincinnati, OH (+8) St. Louis, MO Norfolk, VA (-5) Greenville, SC (+4) Portland, OR (+7) Raleigh, NC (-4) Orlando, FL (+6) Louisville, KY Charlotte, NC (-9) Kansas City, MO (+9) Champaign, IL (+6) Phoenix, AZ (-6) New Orleans, LA (+1) Nashville, TN (-4) Flint, MI (+1) South Bend, IN Albuquerque, NM (-13) Madison, WI Reno, NV Eau Claire, WI Richmond, VA (-9) Burlington, VT (-2) Albany, NY (-18) Buffalo, NY (-9)

Rodents thrive where food, water and shelter are readily available. As the seasons shift, animals like rats and mice are more likely to seek warmth and entry points in buildings, making prevention especially important in the fall.

“Rats and mice are more than a nuisance—they’re opportunists,” Orkin Entomologist Ian Williams said in a news release. “If there’s food, warmth and a way in, they’ll find it. And once inside, their constant chewing and rapid reproduction can quickly turn a small issue into a large, expensive one.”

open image in gallery Chicago is now the second rattiest US city, with New York City third and San Francisco fourth on this year’s list ( AFP via Getty Images )

Homeowners in high‑risk cities like Los Angeles are encouraged to inspect their properties for small openings, repair leaks, secure trash containers and call pest‑control professionals when needed.

Besides structural damage from gnawing, rodents are carriers of illnesses, including leptospirosis and salmonellosis.

Rats can transmit leptospirosis through their urine and salmonellosis through their feces, contaminating water, surfaces, or food that humans contact. Both are bacterial infections affecting humans and animals, according to the CDC.

Orkin’s suggests abiding by the four‑step prevention acronym to help against unwanted rodent activity, GNAW, which stands for Guard entry points, Never leave food unattended, Avoid clutter and Watch for signs of activity.