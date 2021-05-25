Ruth Bader Ginsburg left the vast majority of her estate to her children in her will, but also thoughtfully included her housekeeper, a report says.

While her possessions and personal property are to go to her two children, Jane and James, a bequest was also made to her longtime helper, Elizabeth Salas.

TMZ reports that the family will receive the bulk of the late Supreme Court justice’s estate, valued at just under $6m, but an amount was also set aside for Ms Salas, whom it is believed worked for her for 22 years.

Ms Salas will receive a sum of $40,000 the outlet reports.

The two women were said to be very close, and Ms Salas even sat next to Joe Biden when the justice lay in state at the US Capitol last year.