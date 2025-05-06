Wednesday is the Real ID deadline. But you can still travel with these forms of ID
The deadline to get a REAL ID is Wednesday.
The deadline to get a REAL ID is nearly here - though there still remains confusion about what it includes and whether every one needs one.
After years of postponement and delays, starting on Wednesday, air travelers over the age of 18 will need a REAL-ID compliant identification to board domestic flights.
Without another delay in sight, all Americans will need to get a REAL ID if they haven’t already, or they may face travel troubles down the line. While officials warn the new form of identification is required – there will still be ways to fly within the country even without it.
Here’s everything you need to know about the REAL ID:
What is the REAL ID?
The REAL ID is a federally compliant state-issued driver’s license or identification card that Department of Homeland Security officials say is more secure than current IDs.
Americans should have a REAL ID – marked with either a gold or black star on the top right corner – to fly domestically.
The new standard identification is going into effect following the REAL ID Act, which was signed into law in 2005 following recommendations from the 9/11 Commission. The law was set to establish “minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards.”
While the REAL ID Act was intended to begin rolling out in 2008, it faced repeated delays over state challenges to implement the law – before getting stalled even further by the COVID-9 pandemic.
A REAL ID is required in each state and has additional screening measures. It often requires more proof of identification and proof of residency - such as a utility bill.
Who is required to get a REAL ID?
Every traveler over the age of 18 will need to have compliant identification to get through American airport security checkpoints.
Anyone who fits the requirements and is not using a valid passport for domestic travel may face travel troubles.
Children under 18 traveling with companions do not need to present identification information as long as their companion has a valid form of ID.
What is the REAL ID needed for?
The REAL ID is needed to board a domestic flight within the U.S.
The new form of identification is also required to enter some federal buildings and facilities.
When does it go into place?
Starting on May 7, your license or identification card will need to be REAL ID-compliant to fly domestically in the US.
Are there any alternatives to the REAL ID?
Those planning to board a domestic flight without a REAL ID will need to bring a passport or other TSA-approved form of identification.
However, those without the REAL ID, will likely face lengthier security lines before even boarding the plane.
People without the REAL ID will likely see “delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint,” Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbson said.
People can get REAL IDs from their states’ driver’s licensing agencies.
The requirements for the ID, including documentation needed to obtain it, vary state by state.
With contributions from the Associated Press.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments