Baby formula brand recalls products over fears of contamination

A popular baby formula brand recalled some of its products on Sunday over fears of contamination with potentially deadly bacteria.

The company Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition has voluntarily recalled certain types of baby formula over fears of possible contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In particular, the company has recalled its Nutramigen Powder infant formula in 12.6oz and 19.8oz cans produced in June and distributed throughout the summer.

The formula — designed for babies allergic to lactose — is feared to contain cronobacter bacteria, which the FDA says can cause life-threatening infections like sepsis and meningitis.

The FDA says it is believed most recalled products have been consumed. There have been no reports of “illnesses or adverse events” as of 31 December, the FDA said.

The concerns began when the Israeli Health Ministry notified the FDA on 14 December that the product had “initially tested positive for Cronobacter species,” according to a constituent update from the FDA. The initial test did not provide enough information to warrant action, so the Israeli government began further testing to see if the sample was positive for cronobacter sakazakii, the bacterium that can cause serious illness.

On 28 December, the Israeli tests indicated the samples were positive for cronobacter sakazakii — as a result, the company agreed to a voluntary recall the next day.

Furthermore, on 18 December, the FDA launched an investigation at a Reckitt/Mead Johnson facility and conducted further testing. That investigation is still ongoing, per the FDA, but all testing to date has been negative.

“The batches included in this voluntary recall were manufactured in June 2023, and primarily distributed in June, July and August 2023 after testing negative for bacteria prior to distribution per Reckitt/Mead Johnson’s standard protocol of rigorous and industry-leading quality tests and checks,” a spokesperson for Reckitt/Mead Johnson wrote in a statement to The Independent.

“Parents should be reassured that they can continue to feed their infants with Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition products, including other Nutramigen powder formula batches, with confidence,” the statement read.

Cronobacter is a naturally occuring pathogen that can enter manufacturing facilities in a number of ways. Formula producers are required to test their products for both cronobacter and salmonella, according to the FDA.

However, cronobacter-related recalls still occur.

In February, Reckitt recalled 145,000 cans of plant-based formula over a suspected cronobacter contamination. Last year, three types of baby formula sold by Abbott Nutrition were recalled over cronobacter contamination. As a result, four children fell ill — and one later died.